The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 1.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.38 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.39, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

