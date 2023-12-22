Thomas W. Powell Sells 3,270 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $90.33 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 139,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 129,219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,043,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

