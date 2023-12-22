Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.18. 16,942,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 18,878,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Get Tilray alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilray

Tilray Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 77.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.