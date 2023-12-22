Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 2.9%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 30,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 19,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Titan Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.10.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

