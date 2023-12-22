TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.91.

NYSE BLD opened at $375.26 on Monday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.88 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

