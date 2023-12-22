TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 678,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,579 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

