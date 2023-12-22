Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.20 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 246.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.