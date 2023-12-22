Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Purchases C$100,982.42 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Brayley bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,982.42.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

