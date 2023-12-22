Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

