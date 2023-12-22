TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

