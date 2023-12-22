U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GROW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.