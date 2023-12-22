Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Trimmed by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

