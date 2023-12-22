Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $3.78 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $145.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.32 or 0.00014505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00163672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008979 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.21219851 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 894 active market(s) with $124,105,955.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.