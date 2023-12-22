Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTZ. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 104.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.