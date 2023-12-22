Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTZ. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.64.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 109.52%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 104.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
