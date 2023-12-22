Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Valero Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 82,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,250,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

VLO traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

