Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.67.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

