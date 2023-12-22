Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

