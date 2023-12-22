Vanderbilt University Cuts Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Vanderbilt University decreased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Redfin were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Up 5.2 %

Redfin stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 2,006,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,461. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $641,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

