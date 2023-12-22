Vanderbilt University Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanderbilt University lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.