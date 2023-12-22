Vanderbilt University Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vanderbilt University raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Equinix were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $3,338,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $807.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,946. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.66 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

