Vanderbilt University Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vanderbilt University lowered its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises about 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Wayfair by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $244,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,114. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $68.66. 536,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

