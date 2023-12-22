Vanderbilt University Has $241,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanderbilt University reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in UDR were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 149,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

