Vanderbilt University Has $640,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $188.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,677. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.