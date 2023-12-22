Vanderbilt University Invests $464,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 74,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

