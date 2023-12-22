Vanderbilt University Takes $9.21 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vanderbilt University owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

GDXJ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. 1,568,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

