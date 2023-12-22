VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.47

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 91195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $690.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.