VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,925 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000.

ANGL opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

