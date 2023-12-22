VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $173.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

