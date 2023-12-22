Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

