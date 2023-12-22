Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.