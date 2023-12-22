Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.