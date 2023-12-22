Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lowered by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

