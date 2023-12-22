Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.48

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.48 and last traded at $219.43, with a volume of 91264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

