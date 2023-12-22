Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

