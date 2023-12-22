Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 28th

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

