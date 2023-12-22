Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $260.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $261.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.