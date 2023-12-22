Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

