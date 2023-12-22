Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.