Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.18. 452,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,317. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

