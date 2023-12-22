Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 18,297 shares.The stock last traded at $182.26 and had previously closed at $182.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
