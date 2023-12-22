Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 18,297 shares.The stock last traded at $182.26 and had previously closed at $182.78.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

