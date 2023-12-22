Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.