Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

