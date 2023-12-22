Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Hits New 52-Week High at $215.23

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.23 and last traded at $214.91, with a volume of 261275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

