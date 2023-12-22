Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.96

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.96 and last traded at $181.71, with a volume of 88429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.