Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

