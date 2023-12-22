Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

