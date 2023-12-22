Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.06

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.06 and last traded at $108.06, with a volume of 12136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $608.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.