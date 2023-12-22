Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

