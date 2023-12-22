Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

