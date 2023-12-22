Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $149.04. 232,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,744. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.